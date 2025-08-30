 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19791714 Edited 30 August 2025 – 05:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a rare issue causing Maria's Cruel Intentions to trigger the punish state too early after a certain (frame perfect) series of events.
  • Found a bug, or have feedback to share? You can press F8 at any time during gameplay to send the developers a direct message. We read everything we receive.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1492751
macOS Depot 1492752
Linux Depot 1492753
