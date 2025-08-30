- Fixed a rare issue causing Maria's Cruel Intentions to trigger the punish state too early after a certain (frame perfect) series of events.
- Found a bug, or have feedback to share? You can press F8 at any time during gameplay to send the developers a direct message. We read everything we receive.
Version 0.9776 Update (Hotfix)
Update notes via Steam Community
