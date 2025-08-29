Hero Spotlight: Victor
A man who walks the line between life and death. Victor has learned to harness pain into power, shocking himself with Jumpstart to get his adrenaline rushing and his faulty heart pumping. He welcomes incoming damage with open (albeit mismatched) arms, channeling it into his Pain Battery and granting enemies a taste of the pain he endures. Get too close and risk getting caught in his Aura of Suffering, but hey, at least you'll be suffering together! And just when you think you've taken him down... Think again. - 'They don't have what it takes to kill me.'
With Victor joining us today in the Cursed Apple, that concludes the rollout of our Six Hero Update. Thank you to everyone for participating in voting, we have loved seeing all the discourse and heart-felt campaigns for your favorite heroes over the last two weeks.
Quick Voting Stats:
- Nearly 6 million votes were cast in total by the community
- The highest number of votes cast by an individual player was 203
- Billy won with the largest lead at just over 30% of the total votes at the time of his release
- The Doorman and Paige was the closest contest, with only a 0.85% difference in favor of The Doorman
