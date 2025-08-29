Fixed a bug where firing the shotgun at point-blank range at one of the Archangels would cause a colored rectangle to be deflected back at the player



Fixed a bug where piercing bullets and shurikens could become duplicated if an archangel deflected them



Added a QOL fix that makes the game create/select a different save slot IF one is available. If all save slots are in use and the player starts a new game, they will be prompted to overwrite a save slot before continuing.



Good afternoon everyone, I've got another quick patch today!As always you can confirm your version is up to date by the version info in the window title bar and on the titlescreen.Thanks as always for your support!