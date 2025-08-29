Hey y'all, quick hotfix today for a few of the bugs from the last update. Thanks for reporting the bugs you found. Stay tuned for more!
Improvements
Adjusted the distance culling of Valley King of the Hill
Added error popup when changing teams fails
Added a short cooldown for changing teams
Removed invisible wall blocking the garage roof on Valley King of the Hill
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug that caused the player to teleport through map borders
Fixed m24 cycling animation getting canceled by sprint
Fixed squad members being able to swap teams
Fixed players being able to swap to a team that's already full
Fixed friendly player markers being invisible after changing teams
Fixed some floating trees on Valley King of the Hill
Fixed glowing truck on Cargo
Changed files in this update