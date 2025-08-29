 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19791489
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey y'all, quick hotfix today for a few of the bugs from the last update. Thanks for reporting the bugs you found. Stay tuned for more!

Improvements

  • Adjusted the distance culling of Valley King of the Hill

  • Added error popup when changing teams fails

  • Added a short cooldown for changing teams

  • Removed invisible wall blocking the garage roof on Valley King of the Hill

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to teleport through map borders

  • Fixed m24 cycling animation getting canceled by sprint

  • Fixed squad members being able to swap teams

  • Fixed players being able to swap to a team that's already full

  • Fixed friendly player markers being invisible after changing teams

  • Fixed some floating trees on Valley King of the Hill

  • Fixed glowing truck on Cargo

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit POLYGON Content Depot 1241101
  • Loading history…
