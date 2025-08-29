Hi everyone!

We probably found the issue where texts or UI is missing on certain AMD GPUs.

Unfortunately Vulkan is still faulty with some newer drivers and it's probably on AMDs side to fix it.

Nevertheless, this was a tough to find issue which we wouldn't have found without your help!

Changelog v-606-9218bef:

Bug fix: DirectX on AMD GPUs often led to artefacts in the UI or missing text

Change: AMD GPUs should use DirectX as default

See you on track and thanks for your support!