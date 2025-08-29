- Added a result of -1 in the "Get Tile Information" command in the event that nothing is found.
- Further improvements on "Loop" Action Sequence Element.
- Fixed an issue with how gauges render fills.
- Fixed an issue with <sound> tag not working.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
