29 August 2025 Build 19791265 Edited 29 August 2025 – 20:19:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a result of -1 in the "Get Tile Information" command in the event that nothing is found.
  • Further improvements on "Loop" Action Sequence Element.
  • Fixed an issue with how gauges render fills.
  • Fixed an issue with <sound> tag not working.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
