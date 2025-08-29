 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19791200
Update notes via Steam Community
1.1.0
- fixed shop displaying wrong values
- fixed music not playing / having very low volume in some cases
- fixed SFXs not playing in sex scenes
- removed requirement to receive selfie to change clothes to lingerie ("swimsuit" icon)
- minor UI adjustments

As always, please let me know if you encounter any issues!

