1.1.0
- fixed shop displaying wrong values
- fixed music not playing / having very low volume in some cases
- fixed SFXs not playing in sex scenes
- removed requirement to receive selfie to change clothes to lingerie ("swimsuit" icon)
- minor UI adjustments
