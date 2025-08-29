 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19791126 Edited 29 August 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changed

  • For scaling the UI, I will experiment with setting the resolution based on the size of the window. The 4 resolution options have been disabled.

Fixed

  • Soft-lock resulting from purchasing Soil before Axe
  • DiscordRPC re-enabled

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3418151
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 3418152
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link