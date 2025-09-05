 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19791082
Update notes via Steam Community
Howdy shopkeepers,

This time we've got a quick hotfix for you.

Fixed


  • Fixed issue that on second floor in general store bread shelf was rendered with debug products.


Please keep providing us with feedback and/or issues you find so we can investigate and fix those, as well as implement new stuff throughout the Early Access. :)

Best place here would be Feature Upvote: https://wwgss.featureupvote.com

Also, if you haven't done yet, please leave us a review, and tell us, how you like, or dislike, the game!











Changed files in this update

Depot 3690761
  • Loading history…
