 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19791065 Edited 29 August 2025 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The interface of this software now supports Thai. The interface language support for this software has now been expanded to 11 languages, with more to be added in the future. However, this refers only to interface languages. The languages this software can OCR and translate cover all major languages worldwide, far exceeding this number.

อินเทอร์เฟซของซอฟต์แวร์นี้รองรับภาษาไทยแล้ว ปัจจุบันซอฟต์แวร์รองรับภาษาอินเทอร์เฟซ 11 ภาษา และจะมีการเพิ่มภาษาอินเทอร์เฟซอื่นๆ ในอนาคต อย่างไรก็ตาม นี่หมายถึงเฉพาะภาษาอินเทอร์เฟซเท่านั้น ภาษาที่ซอฟต์แวร์นี้สามารถ OCR และแปลได้นั้นครอบคลุมภาษาหลักๆ ทั่วโลก ซึ่งมีจำนวนมากกว่าจำนวนนี้มาก

Changed files in this update

Depot 3923161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link