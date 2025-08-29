 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19790987 Edited 29 August 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed lots of typos.
  • Made the headpat events much more noticeable and obvious that you need to do them for the true ending.
  • Slightly altered the beginning of the true ending route so it flows nicer.
  • Added headpat achievements.
  • Added headpatting scene.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2692731
