- Fixed lots of typos.
- Made the headpat events much more noticeable and obvious that you need to do them for the true ending.
- Slightly altered the beginning of the true ending route so it flows nicer.
- Added headpat achievements.
- Added headpatting scene.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update