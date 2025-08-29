This update introduces the new system of company branches!

Companies can now open branches in different countries and manage them individually. Each branch comes with its own assets, market share, marketing expenses, and pricing strategies.

🆕 Key Changes

🏢 Open new branches in different nations

📊 Independent management of assets and expenses for each branch

👥 Separate calculation of market share and customer reach

🌎 Integration with GDP and local market segmentation

🚀 Nearly doubled the number of companies available in the game

This update brings a broader strategic layer, allowing you to handle each national market separately and plan your company’s global presence more effectively.