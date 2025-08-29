Update 3 – New Music, SFX & Improvements

Today’s update brings several fixes and tweaks to improve gameplay:



Fixed some level collision issues



Resolved occasional “black eyes” bug



Improved enemy SFX and music cues



Added Save/Load widget



Simplified navigation in early levels



Key bindings now displayed in Pause menu



Removed auto-hiding trucks



Removed dynamite (but you can still press 5 to plant claymores)