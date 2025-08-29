 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19790870 Edited 29 August 2025 – 19:32:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 3 – New Music, SFX & Improvements
Update 3 – New Music, SFX & Improvements
Today’s update brings several fixes and tweaks to improve gameplay:

Fixed some level collision issues

Resolved occasional “black eyes” bug

Improved enemy SFX and music cues

Added Save/Load widget

Simplified navigation in early levels

Key bindings now displayed in Pause menu

Removed auto-hiding trucks

Removed dynamite (but you can still press 5 to plant claymores)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3829441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link