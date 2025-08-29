Update 3 – New Music, SFX & Improvements
Today’s update brings several fixes and tweaks to improve gameplay:
Fixed some level collision issues
Resolved occasional “black eyes” bug
Improved enemy SFX and music cues
Added Save/Load widget
Simplified navigation in early levels
Key bindings now displayed in Pause menu
Removed auto-hiding trucks
Removed dynamite (but you can still press 5 to plant claymores)
