# Change Notes
Hi all!
Thank you so much for your interest in Journey Express! I hope you enjoy playing around with it at this stage of development! ːsteamhappyː
Note that the Playtest will be ending soon! I plan to deactivate the playtesting feature for Journey Express on Sunday (August 31st)!
Please let me know of any feedback, thoughts, or bugs you encounter via Steam, Bluesky, or Discord!
Thank you again for your interest!
## Release Notes
Fix a number of various issues with the UI in the journal
Show party member hunger level in the status screen
Add way to detecting locations and discoveries while traveling
Generate nav-meshes for AI agents in the exploration scenes
Set coordinates of discoveries so they are correctly positioned on the map
Fix some incorrect sprites for items/traits
Add traveling salesman event
Fix some issues with travel scenery
Add credits to main menu
Thanks!
- C
