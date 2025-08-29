# Change Notes

Hi all!

Thank you so much for your interest in Journey Express! I hope you enjoy playing around with it at this stage of development! ːsteamhappyː

Note that the Playtest will be ending soon! I plan to deactivate the playtesting feature for Journey Express on Sunday (August 31st)!

Please let me know of any feedback, thoughts, or bugs you encounter via Steam, Bluesky, or Discord!

Thank you again for your interest!

## Release Notes

Fix a number of various issues with the UI in the journal

Show party member hunger level in the status screen

Add way to detecting locations and discoveries while traveling

Generate nav-meshes for AI agents in the exploration scenes

Set coordinates of discoveries so they are correctly positioned on the map

Fix some incorrect sprites for items/traits

Add traveling salesman event

Fix some issues with travel scenery

Add credits to main menu





Thanks!

- C