 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19790750 Edited 29 August 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

# Change Notes

Hi all!

Thank you so much for your interest in Journey Express! I hope you enjoy playing around with it at this stage of development! ːsteamhappyː

Note that the Playtest will be ending soon! I plan to deactivate the playtesting feature for Journey Express on Sunday (August 31st)!

Please let me know of any feedback, thoughts, or bugs you encounter via Steam, Bluesky, or Discord!

Thank you again for your interest!

## Release Notes

  • Fix a number of various issues with the UI in the journal

  • Show party member hunger level in the status screen

  • Add way to detecting locations and discoveries while traveling

  • Generate nav-meshes for AI agents in the exploration scenes

  • Set coordinates of discoveries so they are correctly positioned on the map

  • Fix some incorrect sprites for items/traits

  • Add traveling salesman event

  • Fix some issues with travel scenery

  • Add credits to main menu


Thanks!
- C

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3695621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link