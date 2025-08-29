Hi!



This will be the last content patch before a demo release. This update brings in two new rooms to spice up your rounds and removes some old ones that did not have unique properties. Also, there's a few new items and a new deadly enemy.



New content:



New room: Sheriff’s Office. This room has surveillance equipment that players can use to monitor CCTV Cameras across the station. If this room is spawned while there is a Sheriff in the current round, the sheriff is granted a key to unlock a special safe in the room containing random sheriff equipment.



New room: Intercom. Transmit your voice to loudspeakers all over the station using the equipment in this room.



New enemy: Maw. Fast and challenging enemy with a weakness to light.



New item: Flare. Can be thrown and ignited to provide light. Max stack 4. Spawns randomly in regular containers.



New item: Ballistic Shield. Blocks gunshots and melee from the front but does not block alien attacks.





Changes:





Temporarily removed rooms without unique properties: Silo, Maintenance, Living Quarters B, Warehouse, Research A and Research B.



The Psycho Knife now grants a small movement speed bonus when held.







QOL & Polish:



Items that can be used multiple times such as mines and flares now have a counter similar to the ammo counter with firearms.

Added visible error messages to main menu when getting disconnected or joining a lobby fails.





Fixes :

