29 August 2025 Build 19790647
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi!

This will be the last content patch before a demo release. This update brings in two new rooms to spice up your rounds and removes some old ones that did not have unique properties. Also, there's a few new items and a new deadly enemy.

New content:

  • New room: Sheriff’s Office. This room has surveillance equipment that players can use to monitor CCTV Cameras across the station. If this room is spawned while there is a Sheriff in the current round, the sheriff is granted a key to unlock a special safe in the room containing random sheriff equipment.

  • New room: Intercom. Transmit your voice to loudspeakers all over the station using the equipment in this room.

  • New enemy: Maw. Fast and challenging enemy with a weakness to light.

  • New item: Flare. Can be thrown and ignited to provide light. Max stack 4. Spawns randomly in regular containers.

  • New item: Ballistic Shield. Blocks gunshots and melee from the front but does not block alien attacks.


Changes:

  • Temporarily removed rooms without unique properties: Silo, Maintenance, Living Quarters B, Warehouse, Research A and Research B.

  • The Psycho Knife now grants a small movement speed bonus when held.



QOL & Polish:

  • Items that can be used multiple times such as mines and flares now have a counter similar to the ammo counter with firearms.

  • Added visible error messages to main menu when getting disconnected or joining a lobby fails.


Fixes :

  • Fixed the progress slider not animating when dragging an item from a container to hotbar.

  • Fixed Time Bomb not always damaging players.

  • Fixed a bug where clients did not have all room connections visible in the Crewnet Admin view.

  • Enemy behaviour fixes.

  • Fixed dead bodies dropping their ammo twice if the dead player disconnects.

Changed files in this update

