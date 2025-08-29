Hi!
This will be the last content patch before a demo release. This update brings in two new rooms to spice up your rounds and removes some old ones that did not have unique properties. Also, there's a few new items and a new deadly enemy.
New content:
New room: Sheriff’s Office. This room has surveillance equipment that players can use to monitor CCTV Cameras across the station. If this room is spawned while there is a Sheriff in the current round, the sheriff is granted a key to unlock a special safe in the room containing random sheriff equipment.
New room: Intercom. Transmit your voice to loudspeakers all over the station using the equipment in this room.
New enemy: Maw. Fast and challenging enemy with a weakness to light.
New item: Flare. Can be thrown and ignited to provide light. Max stack 4. Spawns randomly in regular containers.
New item: Ballistic Shield. Blocks gunshots and melee from the front but does not block alien attacks.
Changes:
Temporarily removed rooms without unique properties: Silo, Maintenance, Living Quarters B, Warehouse, Research A and Research B.
The Psycho Knife now grants a small movement speed bonus when held.
QOL & Polish:
Items that can be used multiple times such as mines and flares now have a counter similar to the ammo counter with firearms.
Added visible error messages to main menu when getting disconnected or joining a lobby fails.
Fixes :
Fixed the progress slider not animating when dragging an item from a container to hotbar.
Fixed Time Bomb not always damaging players.
Fixed a bug where clients did not have all room connections visible in the Crewnet Admin view.
Enemy behaviour fixes.
Fixed dead bodies dropping their ammo twice if the dead player disconnects.
Changed files in this update