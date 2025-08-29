- The Masterpiece:
- Spawns a Paint Blob for every player in the section when doing that ability, so up to 25 blobs! Now that’s what I call blobs
- Spawned Living Paintings follow their parent Masterpiece into new sections/rooms, as do their own Frameless Painting children uh oh!
- Community bug fixes and crash fixes too!
