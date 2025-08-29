 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19790633 Edited 29 August 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The Masterpiece:
    • Spawns a Paint Blob for every player in the section when doing that ability, so up to 25 blobs! Now that’s what I call blobs
    • Spawned Living Paintings follow their parent Masterpiece into new sections/rooms, as do their own Frameless Painting children uh oh!

  • Community bug fixes and crash fixes too!

Don't forget to join our discord so we can track bugs and help us squash them too! https://discord.gg/gambrinous

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1724031
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1724032
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link