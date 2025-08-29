Hello everyone, we are a small team developing ELARIENNE.



Three friends who love defense games started with just an idea, and now we are finally here to share it with you in Early Access.

ELARIENNE is a game full of raw excitement—where a single summon can trigger a dramatic comeback, and carefully built strategies put your luck to the test.

The ultimate boss appears at Wave 150, and while a full clear won’t be easy, we believe the sense of achievement will be deeply rewarding.

Early Access Info

Why Early Access?

As defense game enthusiasts, we want to build this game together with you through communication and feedback.

How long will it last?

It may be adjusted based on your feedback, but our current goal is around 2–6 months.

Update frequency?

We plan for weekly small balance patches and monthly feature updates such as runes and multiplayer.

Moving forward, we’ll keep improving the game with balance adjustments, expanded rune systems, and multiplayer so you can play with your friends.

While there’s still much to polish, your feedback is our greatest strength.

Please feel free to share your thoughts anytime on the Community Hub!

We’re making this game with love, and we truly hope to create something amazing together with you.

Thank you so much!