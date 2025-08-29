UPDATES
- Reduced the damage of Doppelganger T3 evolution by 50%
- Reduced the damage dealt by Pickaxe Doppelganger leap swing attack by 20%.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where players could not use the Gotcha Machine even though they had enough gotcha coins.
- Fixed an issue where players could sometimes not receive the difference in cosmic coins up to the Tier Limit when turning in a contract.
- Fixed an issue where enemies would still retain aggro on the target it killed until another player attacked it enough to take the aggro away.
- Fixed a spelling error in the message for claw machine and gotcha machine when the player doesn’t have enough coins.
- Fixed a spelling error with hovered furniture information at the Furniture NPC that was displaying credits rather than cosmic coins.
- Fixed an issue where the Plunger had a sell value of 20 when it was supposed to be zero.
