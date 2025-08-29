 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19790492 Edited 29 August 2025 – 19:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UPDATES

  • Reduced the damage of Doppelganger T3 evolution by 50%
  • Reduced the damage dealt by Pickaxe Doppelganger leap swing attack by 20%.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where players could not use the Gotcha Machine even though they had enough gotcha coins.
  • Fixed an issue where players could sometimes not receive the difference in cosmic coins up to the Tier Limit when turning in a contract.
  • Fixed an issue where enemies would still retain aggro on the target it killed until another player attacked it enough to take the aggro away.
  • Fixed a spelling error in the message for claw machine and gotcha machine when the player doesn’t have enough coins.
  • Fixed a spelling error with hovered furniture information at the Furniture NPC that was displaying credits rather than cosmic coins.
  • Fixed an issue where the Plunger had a sell value of 20 when it was supposed to be zero.


Thank you for the feedback and helping point out a few of these bugs so I could get them addressed quickly

-Forsakenhalo

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2823081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link