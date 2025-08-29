This release is not network compatible with the previous release, and films saved with this release cannot be played back with older releases.

Highlights:

Changes:

Shell casings are now interpolated at 60+ fps

Adds a new setting to tilt sprites parallel to the camera when 3D perspective is on

Allows viewing terminals when the overhead map is active ( #549 )

Films are now recorded when starting from saved games

Adds a few cheats to Cheats.lua

Adds a sensitivity/deadzone preference for each controller aim axis ( #525 )

Allow HRTF settings only when stereo + 3D sounds are enabled

Fades in ambient sounds when they start playing

HRTF no longer affects music, streaming sources and 2D sounds

Shield/O2 charger now fully loop to prevent pops

Intro music now continues to play in preferences dialogs

Pauses/resumes in-game audio when the game is paused/resumed

Other fixes:

Fixes players sprites when gathering a network game (#527)

Fixes stats board displayed twice before the epilogue in coop net games

Fixes hotkey issues with dead players and ball carriers (#516)

Fixes aim issues with aim getting stuck when both mouse and joystick are plugged in (#513)

Fixes an issue with DPDI and alien weapon ammo (#509)

Fixes network-only items not spawning on the first level (#517)

Fixes teleporting (local) effects when transiting to another level in coop net games

Fixes an issue where players can't respawn in net games on some broken maps (#457)

Stability improvements to dedicated servers

Improvements to native file dialogs (#550)

Fixes window focus loss when replaying a film selected with native file dialog (#401)