Added a defensive code to fix an issue with exploration field movement.
Changed item acquisition pop-up to close when any key is pressed, as per the tooltip.
Fixed an issue where the game would no longer proceed after defeating the boss in the Ancient Royal Tomb dungeon.
Reinforced the descriptions of quests that require items obtainable only after unlocking certain difficulties.
Fixed an issue where the passive skill of the Frost Knight class would activate even after death.
0.0.6 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3838121
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update