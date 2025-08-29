 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19790440 Edited 29 August 2025 – 18:46:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a defensive code to fix an issue with exploration field movement.
Changed item acquisition pop-up to close when any key is pressed, as per the tooltip.
Fixed an issue where the game would no longer proceed after defeating the boss in the Ancient Royal Tomb dungeon.
Reinforced the descriptions of quests that require items obtainable only after unlocking certain difficulties.
Fixed an issue where the passive skill of the Frost Knight class would activate even after death.

Changed files in this update

