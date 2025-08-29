-added day scenario to Ruin Rumble (selected randomly like in Coastal Conflict)
-improved ambient occlusion
-improved fog / sky horizon rendering
-improved lighting a bit
-added shore waves to all maps with an ocean
-fixed event pass progress bug
-fixed title display bug in hero customization screen
Version 0.1.3.159
Update notes via Steam Community
