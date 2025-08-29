 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19790148 Edited 29 August 2025 – 18:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-added day scenario to Ruin Rumble (selected randomly like in Coastal Conflict)
-improved ambient occlusion
-improved fog / sky horizon rendering
-improved lighting a bit
-added shore waves to all maps with an ocean

-fixed event pass progress bug
-fixed title display bug in hero customization screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link