Hi everyone!
We just pushed a tiny update based on the feedback we got to avoid some confusion or pitfalls.
Changelog v-606-d5c1d18:
Improvement: Added difficulty label to the engines in the menu (as it was confusing that the pusher engine for instance increases the difficulty),
Improvement: Engines are now sorted by difficulty in the main menu,
Improvement: The biome junction / boss nodes additional denote that the train speed will be reduced afterwards,
Improvement: Added warning message when players try to leave a shop without a crafter with auto-pull or a box wagon,
Bug fix: Sometimes if a lobby was closed; the other players did not correctly disconnect,
Balance: Pusher 20->60 hexnuts; Ghost 40->50 hexnuts
See you on track!
