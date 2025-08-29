 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19790054 Edited 29 August 2025 – 18:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We just pushed a tiny update based on the feedback we got to avoid some confusion or pitfalls.

Changelog v-606-d5c1d18:

  • Improvement: Added difficulty label to the engines in the menu (as it was confusing that the pusher engine for instance increases the difficulty),

  • Improvement: Engines are now sorted by difficulty in the main menu,

  • Improvement: The biome junction / boss nodes additional denote that the train speed will be reduced afterwards,

  • Improvement: Added warning message when players try to leave a shop without a crafter with auto-pull or a box wagon,

  • Bug fix: Sometimes if a lobby was closed; the other players did not correctly disconnect,

  • Balance: Pusher 20->60 hexnuts; Ghost 40->50 hexnuts

See you on track!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2211171
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2211172
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link