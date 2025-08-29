Hi everyone!

We just pushed a tiny update based on the feedback we got to avoid some confusion or pitfalls.

Changelog v-606-d5c1d18:

Improvement: Added difficulty label to the engines in the menu (as it was confusing that the pusher engine for instance increases the difficulty),

Improvement: Engines are now sorted by difficulty in the main menu,

Improvement: The biome junction / boss nodes additional denote that the train speed will be reduced afterwards,

Improvement: Added warning message when players try to leave a shop without a crafter with auto-pull or a box wagon,

Bug fix: Sometimes if a lobby was closed; the other players did not correctly disconnect,