Build 1.0.2 Notes



-Added blood/paint when someone gets kicked

-Added hit markers when the ball gets kicked

-Fixed an issue leading to crown/hats being broken

-Fixed an issue leading to players not seeing the correct color of the ball trail when it is kicked by the other person

-Fixed an issue leading to difficulties connecting to server while joining

-Worked on player's hit box, giving them a more defined shape

-Worked on lag compensation

-Added a hat



We are continuously working on Average Human Ball Game and plan on bringing much more to it. Stay Tuned!



