Build 1.0.2 Notes
-Added blood/paint when someone gets kicked
-Added hit markers when the ball gets kicked
-Fixed an issue leading to crown/hats being broken
-Fixed an issue leading to players not seeing the correct color of the ball trail when it is kicked by the other person
-Fixed an issue leading to difficulties connecting to server while joining
-Worked on player's hit box, giving them a more defined shape
-Worked on lag compensation
-Added a hat
We are continuously working on Average Human Ball Game and plan on bringing much more to it. Stay Tuned!
