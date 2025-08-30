 Skip to content
Major 30 August 2025 Build 19790042 Edited 30 August 2025 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Too long have Imps played second fiddle to Skeletons.  Too long have they remained fodder for invading hordes of Barbarians, ignored when raiding others, and merely an afterthought of placement in realms.  Now it is their time for balance!  Welcome to the Age of Imp-Unity!  We’ve made a number of balance updates to try to make Imps more valuable relative to their placement cost, along with numerous other tweaks to try to make a wider variety of strategies viable.  Divine Hammer damage radius has been significantly reduced, we have reduced ranged damage from projectiles and bombs, boosted some weaker structures, etc.  Age rewards will be based on kills from your named Imps, and we look forward to seeing how you use those Imps to create mayhem!

  • New Structure: Clear Skies (Anti-projectile defense)

  • Fix incomplete replay bug introduced in Age08

  • Fix zapping weapons as they’re being sheathed

  • Shorter cooldown on Caverns of the Unknown and Ring of Champions

Balance Changes:

  • Reduce Damage Radius on Divine Hammer

  • Increase Imp Health 33%

  • Boost Melee attack power, and reduce ranged damage for Imps, Zealots, and Skeletons.

  • Faster Healer intro time for anti-projectile zapping

  • Reduce Bomb Damage and radius

  • Reduce Skeleton head damage radius

  • Imp Pride Placement Cost 2 -> 3

  • Skeleton Pride Placement Cost 2 -> 3

  • Brick Over Cannon Placement Cost 2 -> 3

  • Boost Spiritual Disruption Structure

  • Increase Rejuvenation Well Heal Amount

  • Increase max Imp spawns from ReImpforcements Structure

  • Increase max Skeleton spawns from Boneyard Structure

Thoughts?  Comments?  Questions?  Join us on Discord!

https://discord.gg/ZyGzJRQURm

