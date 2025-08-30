Too long have Imps played second fiddle to Skeletons. Too long have they remained fodder for invading hordes of Barbarians, ignored when raiding others, and merely an afterthought of placement in realms. Now it is their time for balance! Welcome to the Age of Imp-Unity! We’ve made a number of balance updates to try to make Imps more valuable relative to their placement cost, along with numerous other tweaks to try to make a wider variety of strategies viable. Divine Hammer damage radius has been significantly reduced, we have reduced ranged damage from projectiles and bombs, boosted some weaker structures, etc. Age rewards will be based on kills from your named Imps, and we look forward to seeing how you use those Imps to create mayhem!

New Structure: Clear Skies (Anti-projectile defense)

Fix incomplete replay bug introduced in Age08

Fix zapping weapons as they’re being sheathed

Shorter cooldown on Caverns of the Unknown and Ring of Champions



Balance Changes:

Reduce Damage Radius on Divine Hammer

Increase Imp Health 33%

Boost Melee attack power, and reduce ranged damage for Imps, Zealots, and Skeletons.

Faster Healer intro time for anti-projectile zapping

Reduce Bomb Damage and radius

Reduce Skeleton head damage radius

Imp Pride Placement Cost 2 -> 3

Skeleton Pride Placement Cost 2 -> 3

Brick Over Cannon Placement Cost 2 -> 3

Boost Spiritual Disruption Structure

Increase Rejuvenation Well Heal Amount

Increase max Imp spawns from ReImpforcements Structure

Increase max Skeleton spawns from Boneyard Structure

