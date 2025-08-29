This patch addresses a crash experienced by some users when opening the app, starting the webcam trackers or when opening the webcam selection list.
The crash was caused by multiple faulty virtual webcams added by the "Meta Quest Link" app. VTube Studio now ignores those virtual webcams to prevent the crash.
Since this update modifies the webcam trackers, you may have to re-add firewall exceptions for VTube Studio again manually after updating.
If you still experience any crashes after this, please reach out immediately in the VTube Studio Discord.
VTube Studio 1.32.27
