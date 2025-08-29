⚔️ v0.5 Update: Endless Dungeon "Night of the Gatekeeper" & New Systems

Hello, here’s the update announcement.
It’s been a while, but we’ve added a new dungeon.
Starting with this update, we’ll be adding a new dungeon every week.😊
🕛 New Dungeon: Night of the Gatekeeper (Endless Mode)The new dungeon Night of the Gatekeeper has been added.
Every 5 stages, a boss will appear. Defeating the boss will drop one of six unique weapons and a gear chest.
Soul Crystals can now be earned faster relative to playtime.
At stages 10 and 15, the tier of unique gear and the number of gear chests will continue to increase.
You can now experience the dream battle of fighting 3 bosses at once!🐉
Each stage has a 45-second time limit. Failure to defeat enemies within the time limit ends the dungeon.
Time attack rankings are recorded up to Stage 15.
While Stage 15 is the baseline (recorded for time attack), you can continue clearing beyond that to obtain even higher-quality uniques and gear.
You can enter the dungeon by talking to the corresponding NPC in the garrison.
🧪 New Weapons & Feats
🗡️ Venom Fang (Sword)
[Aerial Bombardment]
If you successfully attack while airborne, inflicts 5/10/15/20/25 poison damage over 6 seconds.
🗡️ Sprouting Blade (Greatsword)
[Blood Reclaim]
Attacking a poisoned enemy restores 1/2/3/4/5 HP per level. (Cooldown: 6 sec)
🔨 Mace of Judgment (Hammer)
[Brand of Frailty]
Attacking an enemy with 40% or less HP increases their damage taken by 2/4/6/8/10% for 8 seconds.
🛡️ Thorns of the Earth (Lance)
[Piercing Thorns]
Thorn damage deals an additional 0.2%/0.4%/0.6%/0.8%/1% of the enemy’s max HP.
🏹 Rain of the Sky (Bow)
[Endless Pressure]
Deals 8/16/24/32/40 fixed damage to enemies in the Frail state (increased damage taken).
🪄 Gaze of the Abyss (Staff)
[Echo of Submission]
Successful attacks against taunted enemies deal an additional 3%/6%/9%/12%/15% damage.
These items can only be obtained in the Night of the Gatekeeper dungeon.
🔥 New Feature
You can now purchase EXP using Soul Crystals. (-45 / +EXP 500)
Non-controlled party members can also level up using Soul Crystals via the Type B Party Management screen.
🔥 Equipment UI Improvements
The equipment change screen now makes it easier to view basic gear information.
It also shows general feat effects and whether the item has been appraised.
🎉 Thank you always for your feedback!
