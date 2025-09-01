⚡ Update 1.0.1.6 – Critical Fixes, UI Polish & Better Gameplay Flow!
🛠️ Changelog – Version 1.0.1.6
🔧 Critical Fixes & Improvements
🛠 Fixed a critical bug that prevented the game from loading at certain points.
💾 Enhanced save error handling to prevent unexpected behavior and improve reliability.
🗓️ Fixed issue with incorrect save date display.
🛠️ Improved how save files are loaded and stored.
🧭 UI & Visual Tweaks
🎨 Polished several UI screens for a cleaner and more consistent experience.
🐠 Fixed submarine tooltip overlapping panel.
🔤 Adjusted text sizes for better readability.
📢 Fixed trading notification bugs – popups now display correctly.
🌍 Resolved issue where trading mission popups would appear off-screen.
⚔️ Gameplay Flow
🤝 Fixed bug where liberating a country could wrongly result in -25 diplomacy points.
💡 Added more tooltips to key mechanics for improved clarity.
🚨 Colony attack warnings are now clearer and more noticeable.
👀 Sneak Peek – Mobile Version Coming Soon!
We’ve officially started internal testing and optimizations for the mobile version of Countryballs: Power Protocol!
You’ve been asking for it, and now it’s happening. Expect the same strategic chaos on your phones and tablets soon! 📱🔥
Thank you for all your feedback and reports – this game is growing because of you! 🙌
Stay tuned and keep conquering!
Changed files in this update