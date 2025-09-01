 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19789889 Edited 1 September 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.1.6 – Critical Fixes, UI Polish & Better Gameplay Flow!

🛠️ Changelog – Version 1.0.1.6

🔧 Critical Fixes & Improvements

  • 🛠 Fixed a critical bug that prevented the game from loading at certain points.

  • 💾 Enhanced save error handling to prevent unexpected behavior and improve reliability.

  • 🗓️ Fixed issue with incorrect save date display.

  • 🛠️ Improved how save files are loaded and stored.

🧭 UI & Visual Tweaks

  • 🎨 Polished several UI screens for a cleaner and more consistent experience.

  • 🐠 Fixed submarine tooltip overlapping panel.

  • 🔤 Adjusted text sizes for better readability.

  • 📢 Fixed trading notification bugs – popups now display correctly.

  • 🌍 Resolved issue where trading mission popups would appear off-screen.

⚔️ Gameplay Flow

  • 🤝 Fixed bug where liberating a country could wrongly result in -25 diplomacy points.

  • 💡 Added more tooltips to key mechanics for improved clarity.

  • 🚨 Colony attack warnings are now clearer and more noticeable.

👀 Sneak Peek – Mobile Version Coming Soon!
We’ve officially started internal testing and optimizations for the mobile version of Countryballs: Power Protocol!
You’ve been asking for it, and now it’s happening. Expect the same strategic chaos on your phones and tablets soon! 📱🔥

Thank you for all your feedback and reports – this game is growing because of you! 🙌
Stay tuned and keep conquering!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3780061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link