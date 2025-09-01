⚡ Update 1.0.1.6 – Critical Fixes, UI Polish & Better Gameplay Flow!

🛠️ Changelog – Version 1.0.1.6

🔧 Critical Fixes & Improvements

🛠 Fixed a critical bug that prevented the game from loading at certain points.

💾 Enhanced save error handling to prevent unexpected behavior and improve reliability.

🗓️ Fixed issue with incorrect save date display.

🛠️ Improved how save files are loaded and stored.

🧭 UI & Visual Tweaks

🎨 Polished several UI screens for a cleaner and more consistent experience.

🐠 Fixed submarine tooltip overlapping panel.

🔤 Adjusted text sizes for better readability.

📢 Fixed trading notification bugs – popups now display correctly.

🌍 Resolved issue where trading mission popups would appear off-screen.

⚔️ Gameplay Flow

🤝 Fixed bug where liberating a country could wrongly result in -25 diplomacy points.

💡 Added more tooltips to key mechanics for improved clarity.

🚨 Colony attack warnings are now clearer and more noticeable.

👀 Sneak Peek – Mobile Version Coming Soon!

We’ve officially started internal testing and optimizations for the mobile version of Countryballs: Power Protocol!

You’ve been asking for it, and now it’s happening. Expect the same strategic chaos on your phones and tablets soon! 📱🔥

Thank you for all your feedback and reports – this game is growing because of you! 🙌

Stay tuned and keep conquering!