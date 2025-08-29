 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Path of Exile 2 Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 August 2025 Build 19789825 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:52:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update introduces the new system of company branches!
Companies can now open branches in different countries and manage them individually. Each branch comes with its own assets, market share, marketing expenses, and pricing strategies.

🆕 Key Changes

  • 🏢 Open new branches in different nations

  • 📊 Independent management of assets and expenses for each branch

  • 👥 Separate calculation of market share and customer reach

  • 🌎 Integration with GDP and local market segmentation

  • 🚀 Nearly doubled the number of companies available in the game

This update brings a broader strategic layer, allowing you to handle each national market separately and plan your company’s global presence more effectively.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3506231
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link