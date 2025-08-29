Version 0.0.95 Patch Notes

Thank you once again for your continued support and detailed reports. This patch focuses on refining boss behavior, improving visual clarity for dropped items, and continuing our balance work in Nexarion Way. Several bugs affecting combat visuals, leveling, and UI transitions have also been addressed.

Below are all the updates included in Version 0.0.95:

Changes

You can no longer view other characters' inventories while using a different character. To access another character’s inventory, you must switch to that character first.

When placing an item into the stash, if the current page is full but another stash page has space, the item will automatically be placed in an available slot on a different page.

Item transfer actions (such as moving or dropping) now trigger immediately upon clicking, rather than when releasing the mouse scroll.

Behavior logic for Cyborg Basic Hamster and Hamster Elite Cyborg has been improved.

Upon leveling up, the game now pauses before the skill selection screen appears , allowing for a smoother and more readable transition.

Dropped item effect and name colors have been updated to improve visibility and categorization.

The Shard Cascade trigger has been corrected and now functions as intended.

The damage feedback effect (red flash) now appears behind the UI, preventing visual obstruction.

Balance

Enemy waves in Nexarion Way have been restructured and rebalanced.

Enemy stats in Nexarion Way have been adjusted to better match progression pacing.

The behavior of ranged enemies in Nexarion Way has been improved for more dynamic encounters.

Elite Cyborg Hamster behavior has been modified to reduce exploitability and improve challenge.

Enemy weight values have been updated and rebalanced for more consistent movement and collision logic.

Nexarion Way enemy wave balance has been adjusted for better pacing and variety.

The values of Exp Stones (Blue, Green, Red) have been updated.

EXP requirements for character level-ups have been rebalanced across all levels.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where two hover highlights appeared in UI panels such as the Stash and Shop .

Resolved hover and tab switching inconsistencies in Stash and Shop interfaces.

Fixed a mismatch between dash cooldown and the cooldown fill shown in the UI during runs.

Addressed several minor UI errors and inconsistencies across menus.

Fixed a bug where players would incorrectly enter the game with a Level 2 skill after selecting a skill during skill choice events.

Fixed a mismatch between enemy hit indicators and actual damage zones for certain enemies.

Resolved an issue where item effects would overlap with item names , making text unreadable.

Fixed several bugs related to volume settings.

Dropped items no longer appear at awkward angles or clip into the ground .

Fixed an issue where Dreadroot could be pushed by the player , despite being a heavy boss.

Fixed a bug where Velrath's attacks would deal damage before the actual visual effect appeared .

Velrath's attack behaviors have been updated for more consistent timing and telegraphing.

As always, thank you for helping us build and improve the world of Ketz. Your feedback continues to guide every patch. More content and refinements are just around the corner.

— The Ketz: Galactic Overlords Team



