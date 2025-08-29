This Computer world unlocks 16 additional levels for Coloring Voxels. Each level is a part of a computer tower, scaled up to see the full detail in this voxel world!

Grab your mini screwdrivers and ground yourself before playing!

Available for $1.99, £1.69 (or your regional equivalent).

The world's total new game plus colours are now reflected in both the world select buttons to the left of the main menu and in the pedestal in the level select.

Changed the colours for the completed level select card, which makes it more obvious which levels are complete.

The default pedestal colour is now grey by default as part of the new game plus additions.,

Patreon Credits have been updated.

The City world has had a couple of levels moved around to make things symmetrical.

Fixed a bug where some UI elements in the main menu would spill over onto the world select buttons if you had a portrait aspect ratio.

Fix for the selected items in the scrolling UI that frequently scroll in the wrong direction. Now, if you select an item in a scroll bar, it should shift it so that it is visible. This will be most noticeable when playing on levels with large numbers of layers or with high colour counts.