 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19789753 Edited 29 August 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Computer World DLC is Here!

This Computer world unlocks 16 additional levels for Coloring Voxels. Each level is a part of a computer tower, scaled up to see the full detail in this voxel world!

Grab your mini screwdrivers and ground yourself before playing!

Available for $1.99, £1.69 (or your regional equivalent).

V1.4.8 Patch Notes

New Features

  • Added Computer World.

  • Added promo menu for DLCs that aren't unlocked.

  • The world's total new game plus colours are now reflected in both the world select buttons to the left of the main menu and in the pedestal in the level select.

Bug Fixes and Misc

  • Changed the colours for the completed level select card, which makes it more obvious which levels are complete.

  • The default pedestal colour is now grey by default as part of the new game plus additions.,

  • Patreon Credits have been updated.

  • The City world has had a couple of levels moved around to make things symmetrical.

  • Fixed a bug where some UI elements in the main menu would spill over onto the world select buttons if you had a portrait aspect ratio.

  • Fix for the selected items in the scrolling UI that frequently scroll in the wrong direction. Now, if you select an item in a scroll bar, it should shift it so that it is visible. This will be most noticeable when playing on levels with large numbers of layers or with high colour counts.

  • Updated the localisation for various languages with help from our amazing Community.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3634592
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3634593
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3634594
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3634595
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link