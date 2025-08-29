Welcome, happy people, to the latest update for Island Paradise!

Dive into the updates we've prepared for you,



Chapter 1:



NEW MAP LOCATION

Over the past few months, we have been working on a new map’’ Forest Paradise’’

The changes are significant, offering a new experience ready to be explored and a new beginning in early access Island Paradise.

The area is 4 km without invisible barriers.

The bridges have a similar structure, making the journey more efficient than in the previous version.



New bridges:

- River Bridge



Collectibles:

- River bridge parts



Chapter 2:



MULTIPLAYER

In this version, we have introduced a new important element in gameplay: Multiplayer

You can create server-type game sessions with friends

Chat communication is possible and can be used with guilds and groups

The implemented construction elements help protect islands and buildings

Claim territory, container locks, door locks, and spikes for defensive purposes



New Placables:

- Claim territory Very Small, available on Simon's Island

- Claim territory Small, available on Peter's Island

- Claim territory Medium, available on William's Island

- Claim territory Large, available on Victoria's Island

- Fence Pillar

- Door lock and storage

- Trader Beacon



Chapter 3:



TRAIN AND TRAVEL

The train station has been rebuilt, offering multiple advantages and making the gaming experience more enjoyable.

The construction is located on William's Island at the base of the mountain.

Freight transport with a capacity of 10 wagons for the islands:

William, Frank, Mary, James, Olivia, and Victoria.

Train travel is now possible.

Train stations have been added for the islands:

William, Frank, Mary, James, Olivia, and Victoria.

Construction is done by crafting the structure, then using the construction hammer to complete the structure.



New Trains Locations:

- Frank Train Station and Passenger Car

- Mary Train Station and Passenger Car

- Olivia Train Station and Passenger Car

- James Train Station and Passenger Car

- Victoria Train Station and Passenger Car



Items and fuel:

- Passenger Seat

- Steam Fuel



Chapter 4:



CUSTOM TRADER AND WORKBECHES

The tables for traders have been changed.

Traders can be freely placed indoors or outdoors.



Categories:

- Farm Trader

- Food Trader

- Tools Trader

- Wood Trader

- Workbench Trader

- Building Trader



House Crafting Benches require upgrading and can be moved indoors or outdoors.



Collectibles:

- Broken Workbench

- Workbench Part

- Chisel



Houses and traders have been changed, offering generous space.



New building components:

- Finished Panel

- Roof Panel

- Sheet metal

- Finished Door

- Finished Furniture



Chapter 5:

BACKPACK AND CART

Inventory space has been improved for Backpack

It offers a more generous space of 42 slots and 120kg

Large Backpack available at William’s tools Trader



Inventory space has been improved for Cart

It offers a more generous space of 28 slots and 400kg

Medium Cart available at Victoria’s Tools Trader



It can be used simultaneously with the backpack by moving it to the character slot



Chapter 6:

FARM PRODUCTION, FISHING, BEES, AND FOOD



The islands of Frank, Mary, Peter, and James offer space for farming activities.

Farm plots, mushroom farms, orchards, and beehives have been rebuilt.

The primitive fountain, greenhouses, and beehives can be freely placed on flat surfaces.

New greenhouse production:

Strawberries



Placement:

- Medium Tomato Greenhouse

- Medium Pumpkin Greenhouse

- Medium Pepper Greenhouse

- Medium Strawberry Greenhouse



New production in orchards:

Pears, peaches, plums, and cherries



Placement:

- Apple Orchard

- Pear Orchard

- Peach Orchard

- Plum Orchard

- Cherry Orchard

- Pine Field

- Medium Bee House



New food:

- Strawberry Cake

- Honey Pie



New item:

- Water Iron Bucket



Fishing has been rebuilt

The space for the fish farm is much more generous

More locations for fishing with a boat and a rod have been added

Bait can be added individually to the rod, making fishing more enjoyable



Placement:

- Fishing Boat Workshop



New baits:

- Hooked Worm

- Hooked Insect

- Hooked Corn



New Food:

- Fish Pie

Important:

This Update Requires a New Save!



We are constantly working on improvements and taking every feedback from you into consideration.



Special thanks to the content creators, testers and members of the Island Paradise,

And community who have been actively involved in making this update possible!



Thanks to everyone!





