This release is not network compatible with the previous release, and films saved with this release cannot be played back with older releases.
Highlights:
Native Steam Linux support
Audio improvements
Additional sprite rendering option for 3D perspective
Replay films for saved games
Changes:
Numerous audio improvements:
Pauses/resumes in-game audio when the game is paused/resumed
Intro music now continues to play in preferences dialogs
Shield/O2 charger now fully loop to prevent pops
Adds 3D spatialization for stereo sources
HRTF no longer affects music, streaming sources and 2D sounds
Fades in ambient sounds when they start playing
Sound obstruction adjustments
Allow HRTF settings only when stereo + 3D sounds are enabled
Adds a sensitivity/deadzone preference for each controller aim axis (#525)
Adds a few cheats to Cheats.lua
Adds support for Steam Linux including workshop upload
Films are now recorded when starting from saved games
Allows viewing terminals when the overhead map is active (#549)
Adds a new setting to tilt sprites parallel to the camera when 3D perspective is on
Shell casings are now interpolated at 60+ fps
(Lua) Adds Game.player accessor for Tag/KTMWTB/Rugby
Other fixes:
Fixes players sprites when gathering a network game (#527)
Fixes stats board displayed twice before the epilogue in coop net games
Fixes hotkey issues with dead players and ball carriers (#516)
Fixes aim issues with aim getting stuck when both mouse and joystick are plugged in (#513)
Fixes an issue with DPDI and alien weapon ammo (#509)
Fixes network-only items not spawning on the first level (#517)
Fixes teleporting (local) effects when transiting to another level in coop net games
Fixes an issue where players can't respawn in net games on some broken maps (#457)
Stability improvements to dedicated servers
Improvements to native file dialogs (#550)
Fixes window focus loss when replaying a film selected with native file dialog (#401)
Fixes an assertion failure with some Marathon 1 maps (#533)
Behind the scenes:
Uses libmatroska, libvpx, libyuv and pl_mpeg instead of FFmpeg
Uses ASIO for networking instead of SDL_net
Build fix for new versions of Boost (#556)
