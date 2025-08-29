 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19789739 Edited 29 August 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes to Scenarios :


  • New scenario was added - "Island Assault". It is a straightforward scenario, showcasing simple combat on favorable terms, including a naval invasion of a small island.
  • Scenario icons were updated to reflect changes made.
  • Scenarios were remade in order to not include unnecessary resources and properly showcase real population.
  • Dragon Hunt scenario was reclassified to medium difficulty, while Relief was upgrade to the hard difficulty to address the real challenge difference for players.


Bugfixes :


  • A rare bug where an AI enemy sometimes manages to move out of turn on unit death was fixed.
  • Fixed potential crashes due to AI
  • Fixed fog of war sometimes being incorrectly loaded in in scenarios.
  • Fixed population incorrectly being displayed as negative in scenarios.
  • Fixed 3 digit hitpoints displaying incorrectly in unit details.
  • Fixed a visual issue where negative income was incorrectly displayed with double negative signs.

Miscellaneous Changes :


  • Battering Ram speed was changed (8 -> 5) due to it being definitely too fast for a siege weapon.
  • Removed excess information on playerslots in multiplayer games.


