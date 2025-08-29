Changes to Scenarios :
- New scenario was added - "Island Assault". It is a straightforward scenario, showcasing simple combat on favorable terms, including a naval invasion of a small island.
- Scenario icons were updated to reflect changes made.
- Scenarios were remade in order to not include unnecessary resources and properly showcase real population.
- Dragon Hunt scenario was reclassified to medium difficulty, while Relief was upgrade to the hard difficulty to address the real challenge difference for players.
Bugfixes :
- A rare bug where an AI enemy sometimes manages to move out of turn on unit death was fixed.
- Fixed potential crashes due to AI
- Fixed fog of war sometimes being incorrectly loaded in in scenarios.
- Fixed population incorrectly being displayed as negative in scenarios.
- Fixed 3 digit hitpoints displaying incorrectly in unit details.
- Fixed a visual issue where negative income was incorrectly displayed with double negative signs.
Miscellaneous Changes :
- Battering Ram speed was changed (8 -> 5) due to it being definitely too fast for a siege weapon.
- Removed excess information on playerslots in multiplayer games.
