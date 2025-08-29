 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19789733 Edited 29 August 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Hoi hoi,

I've adjusted the game loop a bit!

Everything should feel more natural when playing the game, not mindlessly feeding a random door anymore!

Major changes
  • Designated spawn room
  • Different in-between areas
  • Adjusted the room selection for the generation
  • Big boom


Other stuff
  • Aliven't button in the pause screen
  • No soft-lock when dying while someone opens the door
  • I Hope i fixed the random lobby crashing bug when someone extracts (if not please post the log.txt in a discussion :( )
  • Made some changes to every room, made everything a bit cleaner and added some more states


Next update will include some more content!

