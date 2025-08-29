I've adjusted the game loop a bit!
Everything should feel more natural when playing the game, not mindlessly feeding a random door anymore!
Major changes
- Designated spawn room
- Different in-between areas
- Adjusted the room selection for the generation
- Big boom
Other stuff
- Aliven't button in the pause screen
- No soft-lock when dying while someone opens the door
- I Hope i fixed the random lobby crashing bug when someone extracts (if not please post the log.txt in a discussion :( )
- Made some changes to every room, made everything a bit cleaner and added some more states
Next update will include some more content!
Changed files in this update