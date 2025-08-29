Update Notes – Coloring Upgrade! 🎨🐾
Coloring is now even more fun!
• Similar colors are now grouped together.
• The painting experience feels much more natural and smooth.
Try it out and enjoy bringing the cats to life!
Update Notes 1.05
Update notes via Steam Community
