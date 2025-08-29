 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Path of Exile 2 Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19789714 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Notes – Coloring Upgrade! 🎨🐾

Coloring is now even more fun!
• Similar colors are now grouped together.
• The painting experience feels much more natural and smooth.

Try it out and enjoy bringing the cats to life!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3743831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link