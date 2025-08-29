Hi, everyone. Welcome to the last developer's diary of August.First, as mentioned last week. We are now on the path to the Dolovian Camp.So, what howls under the Black Moon?The Werewolves!So, they are finally here.I hope you get your silver weapons ready. Oh, and chocolates (which you should keep out of reach of your cats and dogs).Scientific studies indicate that chocolate is highly poisonous to those werewolves as well, at least when they are in their werewolf forms. :PYou can find more details in their entry in the Guide to Monster Hunting.Many new entries have been added to the Guide this week to provide more lore and practical information to this world.Meanwhile, as you get to know the Dolovians, they will gradually appear in your relationship menu as the story progresses.But that's far from the most exciting content of this week.Something really fun is that I achieved some major AI breakthroughs this week.As you know, many of this game's characters have deep stories far beyond the current in-game narrative. There are books, documents, voice recordings, and item descriptions of them. Yet, that's still not enough. It's time to write their songs.With the newfound AI-based music-generating power, combined with my technical prowess, this is now a reality!In case people forgot, I was the one behind hooking up all the music and sound effects for the mobile game Spider-Man Unlimited, more than 10 years ago. Although I may be too lazy and didn't have time to create entire songs from scratch, it's totally within my power to efficiently edit, remix, and create something with the help of modern generative AI.Behold! Machiavelli's Legacy!Bilibili Link for people who cannot access YouTube:At the end of the Lucifer Effect quest, if you take Machiavelli's path to dominate over the concept of the herd mentality, this song will play during the final boss fight.There are three other songs added this week:< > the song for a brothel in Katan. It may not be a song for kids too young to listen to.< > is a song about Captain Nameless's background story.And the most important one that is < >, the love tale of Genzou across more than 21 years in real life and more than 57 centuries in the game. Today is the Qixi Festival in China. It's also known as the Chinese Valentine's Day. The story shall still echo for those who remember."If he’d followed her that day, to Jiru’s misty land,No happy ending promised, but he’d have held her hand.Fifty-seven centuries passed, a tale from Stone Age lore,A prophecy of love like his, eternal, evermore."The song now plays during Genzou's recruitment mission.All those songs mentioned above can also be listened to from the in-game boomboxes.Well, the majority of the music in the game is still crafted by humans. And I will continue to support the artists I like. (I will pay them much more if they allow me to train my AIs with their music.) But it's time for a tech revolution to become more efficient and less dependent on others.Since we are here in the boombox, it's time to add more features!You can now gain music experience simply by listening to music.You now also have the option to stop battles from interrupting the music you are currently listening to. May nobody can ever defeat you in your own BGM! (In case people forget, you can play any music on your computer with those boomboxes.)In case you have no idea where to get one, you can now also steal Genzou's boombox from his tent. :DMusic is not the only thing that has been experimented on.Here is something for Tanya.Bilibili Link for people who cannot access YouTube:You may have figured out her power. But I am trying to create an AI-generated video in addition to the music. Everything is deployed locally. No Google Veo, no Runway, no Midjourney, it's all under my control. Well, it also comes with a cost. That is, it may not be as great as the AI videos generated by those established companies, but the rendering is also slow, as I am running everything on my local computer with no armies of GPUs on the cloud; it takes hours to generate even a short video. However, NEOLITHIA is designed to last. Thus, it's my choice to make everything independent from them. Even if one day the world falls apart, I still have the power to build everything on my own.That's for this week. Another week in this game's eternal evolution.The full update log of this week:20250823English##########Content################[Relationship]After you have met Mahala for the first time, she will appear in your relationship menu.[Tool]Updated the LPR table for real-life legal and financial operations.[Jiru Island]New Location: Path to Dolovian Camp[Fishing]Added fishing data in the Path to Dolovian Camp.[Butterfly]The Path to Dolovian Camp is considered a Jiru outdoor location. Thus, all butterfly functions apply.[Butterfly]Once you have reached the Path to Dolovian Camp, you can teleport there from any location from the Dana Shelter.简体中文##########Content################【关系】在你首次遇到马哈拉之后，她会出现在你的关系界面。【工具】更新了LPR表格用于现实中的法律和财务工作。【吉鲁岛】新地点：通往多洛维营地的小径【钓鱼】在通往多洛维营地的小径加入了钓鱼数据。【蝴蝶之翼】通往多洛维营地的小径被视为一个吉鲁岛的室外地点，所有的相关蝴蝶之翼设定在这里适用。【蝴蝶之翼】在首次抵达通往多洛维营地的小径后，你可以从达那避难所传送过去。20250824English##########Content################[Path to Dolovian Camp]Most parts of this area are now accessible.[Path to Dolovian Camp]Added trees you can interact with.[Path to Dolovian Camp]Snow wolves may now spawn in this area.[State Effect]New State Effect: Resist Ice[Wiki]Updated the State Effect page.[Meat]Snow Wolf Meat now provides the "Resist Ice" state. (No, illegal immigrants cannot use it to avoid getting arrested by ICE. Because it's too hard to translate it into other languages. :D)简体中文##########Content################【通往多洛维营地的小径】该区域的大部分已经可以进入。【通往多洛维营地的小径】加入了可以交互的树。【通往多洛维营地的小径】雪狼会在这个区域出现。【状态效果】新状态：冰抗性【维基】更新了状态效果页面。【肉】雪狼肉现在提供冰抗性。（不，非法移民无法用它来对抗ICE。因为本地化到非英语语言时这个梗太难玩了。:D）20250825English##########Content################[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Snow Wolf[Animal]Crocodiles in the wild now have randomized HP.[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Crocodile[Animal]New strengths and weaknesses have been added to Crocodiles accordingly.[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Boar[Animal]Wild Boars are now more aggressive.简体中文##########Content################【怪物狩猎指南】加入了雪狼的条目【动物】野生鳄鱼的生命值随机化。【怪物狩猎指南】加入了鳄鱼的条目【动物】为鳄鱼加入了新的优势和弱点。【怪物狩猎指南】加入了野猪的条目【动物】野生的野猪现在有更高的攻击性。20250826English##########Content################[Art Assets]Added art assets for werewolves.[Machiavelli]New BGM: Machiavelli's Legacy[Lucifer Effect]If you go with Machiavelli's path, Machiavelli's Legacy will play during the final battle.[Boombox]Added Game BGM: Machiavelli's Legacy[Boombox]Listening to music, can now give you Music Skill Experience.[Boombox]Added Game BGM: White Snowfield[Boombox]Added Game BGM: Cave of Trials[Fall-from-Grace Brothel]Added a new BGM[Boombox]Added Game BGM: Fall-from-Grace Brothel#########System##################[Boombox]Made the system more flexible and easier to mod.简体中文##########Content################【美术资源】加入了狼人的美术资源。【马基雅维里】新BGM：马基雅维里的遗产【路西法效应】如果你走马基雅维里路线，最终战斗时现在会播放《马基雅维里的遗产》【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：马基雅维里的遗产【音乐播放器】听音乐现在会为你提供音乐技能经验值。【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：白色的雪原【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：试炼的洞窟【失宠妓院】加入了一个新的BGM【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：失宠妓院#########System##################【音乐播放器】让系统更加灵活并且更容易制作Mod。20250827English##########Content################[Enemy]New Enemy: Werewolf (They will attack alongside other wolves.)[Loot]Added an item drop list for Werewolf.[Path to Dolovian Camp]Werewolves may now appear in this location[Wonderland Travel Agency]Werewolves may now appear in Wolf-Themed random locations.[Path to Dolovian Camp]Increased the density of enemies.简体中文##########Content################【敌人】新敌人：狼人（会和其它的狼一起进攻。）【掉落物】为狼人加入了物品掉落列表【通往多洛维营地的小径】狼人现在会出现在这个区域。【奇幻之地旅行社】狼人现在会出现在狼为主题的随机地点。【通往多洛维营地的小径】增加了敌人的密度。20250828English##########Content################[Guide to Monster Hunting]New Category: Werewolf[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Werewolf.[Captain Nameless]He got his own song: The Nameless Captain[The Nameless Captain]The song will play during the quest < > when you meet him for the first time.[The Nameless Captain]The song will play during the interaction between Captain Nameless and Diana in the House Near the Paddy Field.[Boombox]Added Game BGM: The Nameless Captain[Boombox]New Feature: You can now decide if battles shall interrupt the current playing BGM. (That means you can defeat all your enemies in your favorite BGM.)简体中文##########Content################【怪物狩猎指南】新分类：狼人【怪物狩猎指南】加入了狼人的条目【无名队长】他现在有了一首自己的歌：无名的队长【无名的队长】这首歌会在《你好，陌生人》任务中你首次遇到他时播放。【无名的队长】这首歌会在水田近家，无名队长和戴安娜发生交互时播放。【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：无名的队长【音乐播放器】新功能：你现在可以决定战斗是否会中断正在播放的音乐。（这意味着你可以在你最喜欢的BGM中干掉所有的敌人。）20250829English##########Content################[Genzou]He got his song: The Infatuated Love of Genzou[The Infatuated Love of Genzou]The song will now play during the quest before you can recruit him into your group.[The Infatuated Love of Genzou]The song will also become the default background music of Genzou's Tent after you have recruited Genzou.[Boombox]Added Game BGM: The Infatuated Love of Genzou[Boombox]The game BGM selection menu is now less transparent for better visual.[Boombox]Increased the amount of the Music Experience you can gain per second via listening to the music.[Genzou's Tent]You can now steal Genzou's boombox.简体中文##########Content################【愿藏】他现在有了一首自己的歌：痴心的愿藏【痴心的愿藏】这首歌会在招募他的任务过程中播放。【痴心的愿藏】这首歌会在你成功招募了愿藏后作为他的帐篷的背景音乐。【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：痴心的愿藏【音乐播放器】游戏BGM选择界面透明度降低以提升视觉效果【音乐播放器】增加了通过听音乐每秒获得的音乐经验值数量。【愿藏的帐篷】你现在可以偷走愿藏的音乐播放器