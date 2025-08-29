- Added spawn restrictions depending on the current round count for certain enemies.
- Shortened idling time between spawns when no enemies are present.
- Added tracers to bullets.
- Fixed a ledge drop in Prison entities can get stuck at.
Pre-release build 1.4.4 changelog
