29 August 2025 Build 19789566
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added spawn restrictions depending on the current round count for certain enemies.
- Shortened idling time between spawns when no enemies are present.
- Added tracers to bullets.
- Fixed a ledge drop in Prison entities can get stuck at.

Windows Depot 3700001
