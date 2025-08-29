 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19789565 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:19:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A small patch to:
Fix some late game events that were causing crashes.
Add a catch to the event master which should prevent similar crashes.
Fixed an issue that would cause animals to continue to starve if they were strarving before arriving in the city.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3667852
macOS Depot 3667853
Linux Depot 3667854
