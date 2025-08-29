Dear Manager,
Here is a new update that fixes several bugs along with a few adjustments.
Additions
Added toggle sprint, with a key that can be customized in the settings.
By pressing this key, sprint will be forced as the default movement mode.
The default key is Left Ctrl.
Changes
Double doors have been reworked to prevent employees from getting stuck. They now open automatically when passing in front, and collisions have been removed.
Running speed has been slightly increased
Fixes
Fixed various delivery issues
Fixed the table reservation tutorial in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean
Bar doors, which were too problematic, have been removed
Fixed the wooden floor texture when placed upstairs
You need to place a new floor to correct the issue, which can be ordered from the "IPEA" app.
Changed files in this update