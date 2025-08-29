 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19789548 Edited 29 August 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Manager,

Here is a new update that fixes several bugs along with a few adjustments.

Additions

  • Added toggle sprint, with a key that can be customized in the settings.

    By pressing this key, sprint will be forced as the default movement mode.

    The default key is Left Ctrl.

Changes

  • Double doors have been reworked to prevent employees from getting stuck. They now open automatically when passing in front, and collisions have been removed.

  • Running speed has been slightly increased

Fixes

  • Fixed various delivery issues

  • Fixed the table reservation tutorial in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean

  • Bar doors, which were too problematic, have been removed

  • Fixed the wooden floor texture when placed upstairs

    You need to place a new floor to correct the issue, which can be ordered from the "IPEA" app.

