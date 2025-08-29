List of fixed bugs:

Added an option to automatically hide the inventory in Gameplay settings.

Inventory no longer blocks the banner customization panel.

Customers will buy refurbished goods just as willingly as new ones.

Customers buy goods of a quality other than new more often.

An item not found will no longer count in the customer’s price review (previously it was counted as if it were too expensive).

Fixed an issue where products on pallets sometimes floated after taking an item from below.