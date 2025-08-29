 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19789430 Edited 29 August 2025 – 18:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

List of fixed bugs:

  • Added an option to automatically hide the inventory in Gameplay settings.

  • Inventory no longer blocks the banner customization panel.

  • Customers will buy refurbished goods just as willingly as new ones.

  • Customers buy goods of a quality other than new more often.

  • Customers will also more often buy other than new quality goods.

  • An item not found will no longer count in the customer’s price review (previously it was counted as if it were too expensive).

  • Fixed an issue where products on pallets sometimes floated after taking an item from below.

  • The bell notifying about a customer should now be audible throughout the store.

Build 0,85.1

