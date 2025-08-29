Hi!
I've pushed another small fix into the main branch of MIRO. It fixes the following:
- Removed bathroom doors on some buildings
- Fixed issue where MIRO's repair bots spawned as dead instead of patrolling
- Fixed darker colors on some planet (you should be able to see better now)
As always, let me know if you run into any issues!
Thanks and have fun :)
MIRO - 1.1.11
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update