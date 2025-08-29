 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Path of Exile 2 Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19789410 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi!

I've pushed another small fix into the main branch of MIRO. It fixes the following:

- Removed bathroom doors on some buildings
- Fixed issue where MIRO's repair bots spawned as dead instead of patrolling
- Fixed darker colors on some planet (you should be able to see better now)

As always, let me know if you run into any issues!

Thanks and have fun :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2804941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link