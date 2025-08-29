 Skip to content
Major 29 August 2025 Build 19789346 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:19:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Mechanics! 👨‍🔧

The wait is over!
Car Service Simulator is now live on Steam!

Build your own auto repair shop, experience realistic repair processes, customize vehicles, wash them, and keep your customers happy as you rise to the top of the automotive world!

🔧 What’s waiting for you?

  • Realistic vehicle repairs and maintenance

  • Advanced customization and tuning options

  • Professional car washing system

  • Profitable business management gameplay

  • A dynamic open world to explore

🎨 Repair, upgrade, customize… and most importantly: grow your business! Now it’s your turn:

  • ▶️ Download the game

  • ⭐ Leave a review on the store page

  • 📸 Share your content with us

✅ Your Garage, Your Story!

Car Service Simulator grows with you.

Your ideas, feedback, and care for every detail help us build the best version of this game.

See you in the dream garage! 🔧

