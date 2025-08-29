EXTRACTION PRE-ALPHA
Added very early prototypes of drone style enemies. These enemies are not close to being finished. They’re untextured, dumb, and somewhat overpowered right now. For these reasons, we’ve only put a handful in the level, but as we continue to tune and improve these drones we’ll add more throughout the map. This isn’t the only type of enemy we plan on adding as well, so stay tuned for more variants.
Added a UI header to the backpack to show the total value of everything in the backpack
Added distance culling for items in backpacks to improve performance
When a player drops a backpack, it will show a closed variant of the backpack
Added a new building in front of the lab on Reyn
Added improved ambient sound effects to Reyn including new thunder sounds
GENERAL CHANGES
Added the ELITE NYX character and weapon skin pack which includes 4,500 GEL and 6 skins
Fixed players being able to move in unintended ways using external software — this is something we temporarily disabled for testing server performance improvements, but rest assured it’s back working like it did before.
ART_Frio - Fixed some collision at REYAB spawn
Fixed bullet casing VFX going through firearms
Small optimizations to Thermite on Quest
Work on future content to be revealed soon (maybe next week)
AEXLAB
Changed files in this update