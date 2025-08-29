 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19789280 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

EXTRACTION PRE-ALPHA

  • Added very early prototypes of drone style enemies. These enemies are not close to being finished. They’re untextured, dumb, and somewhat overpowered right now. For these reasons, we’ve only put a handful in the level, but as we continue to tune and improve these drones we’ll add more throughout the map. This isn’t the only type of enemy we plan on adding as well, so stay tuned for more variants.

  • Added a UI header to the backpack to show the total value of everything in the backpack

  • Added distance culling for items in backpacks to improve performance

  • When a player drops a backpack, it will show a closed variant of the backpack

  • Added a new building in front of the lab on Reyn

  • Added improved ambient sound effects to Reyn including new thunder sounds

GENERAL CHANGES

  • Added the ELITE NYX character and weapon skin pack which includes 4,500 GEL and 6 skins

  • Fixed players being able to move in unintended ways using external software — this is something we temporarily disabled for testing server performance improvements, but rest assured it’s back working like it did before.

  • ART_Frio - Fixed some collision at REYAB spawn

  • Fixed bullet casing VFX going through firearms

  • Small optimizations to Thermite on Quest

  • Work on future content to be revealed soon (maybe next week)

AEXLAB

