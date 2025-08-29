Hey everyone,

Over the last couple of days since release, I’ve been watching a lot of your streams and videos of One Last Clip, as well as reading your comments. Two of the most requested quality-of-life features are now included in this patch:

Skip Hall 8 after reset

When you get reset to Hall 8 (because of death or a wrong decision), you can now open the normal exit instead of being forced to rewatch the correct clip you may have already seen many times. Separate Jumpscare Volume

You can now adjust the volume of jumpscares independently. Previously, jumpscares were tied to sound effects and often came across as a little too loud. Now you can set it exactly how you like.

I also fixed a rare issue where the Popcorn Guy sometimes spawned in the wrong place, got stuck in the ground, or behaved oddly. On top of that, he now has a proper collider, so players can no longer walk through him in certain situations.

Known Issue

In some cases, the chairs may open right after starting the clip, or show other incorrect behavior. I’ve seen this happen in playthroughs, but I haven’t been able to reproduce it myself yet. I’m still investigating so I can pinpoint and fix it.

Thanks again for all your support and the super helpful feedback it really helps me make the game even better!

Marten

Struggle Games Studio