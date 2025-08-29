The big day is here! You can now play Evolve Lab Early Access with a 10% launch discount!

Content in the release:

The game now features 4 different planets which offer a ton of different options for you to play with. Here you can see all shop options that in the game right now:

I hope you will all have a blast playing and can't wait to see what builds you will all come up with!

Steam reviews: your thoughts matter

The best way to let me know what you think is if you leave me a review on steam. I will read all of them and they are an important resource for me to know what works and what has to be improved. Of course, they also help the game gain more visibility and traction!

Where to report bugs?

If you encounter any bugs or issues please report them either in the Steam Community forum or in the official Discord. I will try to address any issues as fast as possible, but as I am a solo developer it might take me some time if it is a bigger issue.

Thank you!

Lastly I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone from the discord community who has supported me and provided valuable help and feedback. Without all of you Evolve Lab would not be what it is today :)