POPULAR TODAY
29 August 2025 Build 19789117 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As chosen by the Update Poll, the Interface Update is complete! It features sorts, filters and subtabs for almost all menus, and a much-needed almost-full rework of the Crafting one! Future requests for adjustments to the interface will be done per-piece instead of having a dedicated update like this one.

CHANGELOG

  • Updated the Inventory element, used in several Menus:

    • When in any tab other than ALL, added subtabs for each Category's Item Types!

    • Added a Filter by name, using the Virtual Keyboard for Gamepad Input!

    • Added 5 new sorts: Type, DPS, Style/Set, Count x Weight and Newest!

    • Slighty improved the other sorts too. by making them default to level/name when two items would be ordered the same

    • Repositioned several of its elements to fit better in all resolutions and with the new ones

    • Sorting is now memorized for the next time you open it

  • Reworked the Crafting Menu with an almost completely new layout!

    • It now uses whatever materials are available instead of asking you to choose which of your Items to use

    • Shows the Recipe list based on the resulting Item

    • Includes a space for the list of Materials after selection

    • Now has all the subtabs, filters and sorts of the new Inventory

    • Now has the same list scroll tabbing consistency the Inventory has

    • You can now choose the amount of the recipe to craft instead of spamming the button

    • Selecting Craftable-only now properly checks for required Skill Perks

    • As a small step back, you can no longer Activate/Deactivate Craft Tables (e.g. light/extinguish Bonfires). You'll have to wait for their Fuel to run out or be consumed with crafting

  • New visuals/shader for the map in the Map Screen!

  • Increased the base KO time from 1 minute to 5 minutes, to avoid enemies getting up right after being knocked out

  • Restored the limit on negative Stamina, this time based on the reverse of Max Stamina

  • It is now shown if your mount is Overencumbered when riding it

  • Slightly buffed fall damage resistance

  • Added a 10-second immunity to fall damage after Fast Travelling

  • Party Members now use Player Difficulty modifiers instead of Enemies'

  • NPCs now also don't show their labels if they're unconscious, like the rest of Characters

  • Party Member Summons no longer attack you

  • Removed notifications when equipped enchanted Items' Effects fail

  • Adjsted the height of the Light Effect to account for bodies' heights

  • Bandits, Guards and Blacksmiths now have a higher chance to request for weapons in Quests

  • Villagers, Housekeepers and Magicians now have a higher chance to request for food/drinks in Quests

  • Larger Equipment window Item Slot Icons

  • Better Messages/Notifications visuals on the HUD

  • Added Subtabs, Filters and Sorts to Build and Journal Menus too!

  • When using items from shortcuts, it now correctly guesses if you want to use or throw them (e.g. Red vs Purple Potions)

  • Removed the option to close some menus with the Y gamepad button, or Z keyboard key, to allow for more buttons for menu actions

  • Hold inputs (like Open Door -> Lockpick) now no longer take longer because of slowdown effects

  • Time Slow and Time Haste now slow down/speed up time at a fixed 50% and 200% rates, and only buff/debuff the target's speeds

  • Silver is now 10x rarer, and Gold is now 100x rarer

  • Adjusted the name of Dungeon types to be less wordy and specific (e.g. Mossy Cave -> Cave)

  • Increased base Carry Weight and decreased its stat multiplier

  • Adjusted Gem/Gemstone and Coal/Rocksalt drop rates

  • Fixed map zoom not actually being linear

  • Fixed focus neighboring of some Virtual Keypad buttons

  • Fixed incorrect HP/MP/SP rounding in Inventory and Status menus

  • Fixed Feline NPCs spawning with shoes on, their dogs must always be out

  • Fixed incorrect setting and parsing of characters' sex and locations (villages, dungeons, etc.) for Subjects, and thus for Quests

  • Fixed busted equipment generation in Character Creation when making close to max level characters

  • Fixed a bug when trying to lockpick with only one Lockpick equipped (instead of in the inventory)

  • Fixed a crash when zombi/skele-fying a bandit with less than 2 píeces of equipment

  • Fixed incorrect setting of characters' defense, balance and nature based on their base values, mostly relevant for Beasts

  • With the above, decided to remove the stat points per level bonus for Beasts to see if their balancing gets better

  • Other minor fixes and adjustments

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.

