POPULAR TODAY
29 August 2025 Build 19789098 Edited 29 August 2025 – 16:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I have made some changes to the font, allowing for different symbols to be used. It is also a lot easier to read at a small size.

Weapon Screen Improvements

  • Added a Rapid Reload stat, allowing you to see how much the reload speed is increased

  • The critical and limb multiplier is now in brackets, and uses a multiplication symbol

In other news

  • Enfield No. 2 has had the headshot multiplier reduced from 2.25x to 2.0x as it was too strong early game

  • The Ray Gun no longer has an increased damage radius with Monotome

  • The Gold camo has been renamed to Gilded

Changed files in this update

