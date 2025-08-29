I have made some changes to the font, allowing for different symbols to be used. It is also a lot easier to read at a small size.
Weapon Screen Improvements
Added a Rapid Reload stat, allowing you to see how much the reload speed is increased
The critical and limb multiplier is now in brackets, and uses a multiplication symbol
In other news
Enfield No. 2 has had the headshot multiplier reduced from 2.25x to 2.0x as it was too strong early game
The Ray Gun no longer has an increased damage radius with Monotome
The Gold camo has been renamed to Gilded
Changed files in this update