Hi folks!

In the latter part of the week, I was able to bring some much-needed clarity to events in the game. Two components play roles in this higher awareness: the activity feed and scoreboard. The feed primarily shares major events like players escaping and Twitch events.



The scoreboard now displays the important considerations for the team. The bar in green is the team total number of lives remaining after players enter the portal per level. The bar in red is the highest death count a single player on the team earns. The number in yellow indicates the teams total score in this run.

Each player is given 3 to 4 lives per level which act as the points for the end of the round. Each player is also allowed up to four fails before the team receives Game Over. That means a person who has died on three levels will show a 1, 2, and 3 on the respective levels and will force the run to end if that person dies again. The scoring is meant increase the advantages of multiplayer. Each player means more chances to completely fail and more lives to explore with. However, it discourages utilizing a sacrificial lamb to reduce the difficulty.

New Additions:

- Team scoreboard is now presented at the end of a level and toggled with the Tab button

- Event feed displays major gameplay moments including Twitch events

Bug Fixes:

- Client portal sound now turns off on exit

- Twitch events are consolidated to ensure remove conflicting events

Thank you for following the development of Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth! <3