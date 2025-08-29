 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Path of Exile 2 Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19789052 Edited 29 August 2025 – 16:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

As we announced previously, we’ve been working on porting Old Market Simulator to other consoles and developing a new map with a task system. Along the way, we’ve made significant improvements to further optimize the game. We couldn’t wait to share this smoother experience with you, especially for players on Steam Deck and lower-end devices. We hope you enjoy this update and the smoother gameplay experience we’ve worked hard to deliver.

Other Changes & Improvements

  • A new Chinese wiki, thanks to Gamersky!

  • UI improvements

  • Controller support enhancements for better hints and navigation

  • Translation updates

Changed files in this update

Depot 2878421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link