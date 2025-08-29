Hi everyone,

As we announced previously, we’ve been working on porting Old Market Simulator to other consoles and developing a new map with a task system. Along the way, we’ve made significant improvements to further optimize the game. We couldn’t wait to share this smoother experience with you, especially for players on Steam Deck and lower-end devices. We hope you enjoy this update and the smoother gameplay experience we’ve worked hard to deliver.

Other Changes & Improvements