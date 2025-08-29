winning or losing one more Arena game

Knightica Patch #2 - v1.0.2

Balancing

Endless Mode

Infinity threshold has been reduced (it is now set as 10B)

Endless rounds scaling have been balanced to relate more on the new threshold





Normal Mode

Unlocking Tiles now cost 4





Hard Mode

Unlocking Tiles now cost 5





Insane Mode

Unlocking Tiles cost remains at 6







Commanders

Jester:

Turn Start : +1 Free Reroll

Dealer is now a 6/2 Common







Hello everyone!Here we are for our second post-launch patch, focusing on the Endless mode! While the patchnote itself might be shorter, you should see the difference with the endless! Remember however, that even if the curve should be smoother, endless is still supposed to be a challenge! You should beWe've also added some QoL requests you've made, like shop rarity odds, and made a second fix for the Gladiator Achievement, so you don't have to beat Arena mode 10 times again to unlock it., the Achievement should trigger when. We still need you to reach the end screen of the mode one way or another to update the statIf you didn't beat the mode 10 times yet, your progress should be tracked normally.Please keep us posted!We're now focusing on something widely requested, but that requires more time : the Bestiary!We'll keep you posted and might still make some patches until then, just don't be surprised if there are less during the next couple of weeks ; we'll be focused on it!Keep on posting feedback on the forums, we'll still be there! While we sometimes try to back off a bit as it's also a place for players to exchange bewteen them, we feel it is important for us to keep a connection with you and give insights when it is relevant.We've also seen a lot of people either posting positive reviews, or switching their reviews from negative to positive. From the whole team, thank you! It is really heartwarming to see.Next step, get out of Mixed reviews by going back to 70+%! :DWe really hope this new version of the Endless mode will be more enjoyable, and we'll fine-tune it to your feedback on the forums or on Discord (it's great to have them there because it's easier for us to ask you questions!)We see that there is still a lot of you playing Knightica, thank your for this, and we hope you're all having fun!Without further ado, the patchote :We are addressing issues with Endless Mode that were frustrating due to the huge threshold you had to reach. Infinity will still be challenging to reach but more compositions will be able to hit itJester is in a state where random affects him too much, we are improving some aspects so the feeling is improved [list]SpellsSoar now has a dynamic cost based on the difficulty you are inGeneralLocalization fixes and polish.Added shop rarity odds in InventoryAdded an option to always show shop rarity oddsAdded an option to speed up the fightsAdded an option to stop Shop Lock from deactivating at the start of a turnBug FixesEveryone that completed more than 10 Arena should automatically receive the AchievementFixed a bug where Gladiator Achievement could only be unlocked during the same sessionFixed a bug where Troops could teleport behind the Arena, making them sometimes impossible to killFixed a bug where the Spell Upgrade could target Troops at max level, wasting the effectRenamed Warden in German from Wächter to Aufseher